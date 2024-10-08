Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in MicroStrategy

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MicroStrategy.

Looking at options history for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) we detected 43 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $467,878 and 35, calls, for a total amount of $2,771,137.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $250.0 for MicroStrategy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MicroStrategy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MicroStrategy's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $64.0 $60.65 $64.0 $225.00 $921.6K 692 144 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $22.2 $21.7 $21.7 $220.00 $217.0K 487 5 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $10.3 $10.2 $10.3 $210.00 $206.0K 687 249 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.7 $7.35 $7.6 $100.00 $152.0K 959 0 MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $73.55 $71.6 $72.84 $122.00 $145.6K 127 59

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MicroStrategy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of MicroStrategy With a trading volume of 2,033,299, the price of MSTR is up by 2.04%, reaching $189.88. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now. Expert Opinions on MicroStrategy

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $182.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MicroStrategy, which currently sits at a price target of $173. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on MicroStrategy with a target price of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for MicroStrategy, targeting a price of $173.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MicroStrategy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.