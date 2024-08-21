Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Microsoft

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSFT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 47 extraordinary options activities for Microsoft. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $217,275, and 44 are calls, amounting to $2,877,707.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $185.0 and $540.0 for Microsoft, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's whale activity within a strike price range from $185.0 to $540.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $20.55 $20.1 $20.1 $460.00 $518.7K 13.4K 12 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $31.5 $31.25 $31.25 $470.00 $262.5K 461 84 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $7.6 $7.55 $7.6 $430.00 $152.0K 11.8K 755 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $173.7 $172.05 $172.4 $270.00 $103.4K 459 31 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $10.0 $9.9 $10.0 $425.00 $97.0K 7.5K 925

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Present Market Standing of Microsoft With a trading volume of 1,642,466, the price of MSFT is down by -0.22%, reaching $423.88. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Microsoft

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $500.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Microsoft with a target price of $485. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Microsoft, targeting a price of $500. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Microsoft, targeting a price of $506. An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $500. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Microsoft, targeting a price of $510.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Microsoft options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

