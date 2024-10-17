Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Meta Platforms

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in META usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Meta Platforms. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $96,471, and 8 are calls, amounting to $472,462.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $545.0 to $700.0 for Meta Platforms during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Meta Platforms's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Meta Platforms's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $545.0 to $700.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $39.25 $37.0 $37.0 $545.00 $140.6K 3.0K 0 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $8.05 $7.7 $8.05 $577.50 $114.5K 2.1K 288 META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.0 $4.7 $4.85 $580.00 $62.9K 6.0K 760 META CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $45.55 $45.3 $45.55 $570.00 $45.5K 2.3K 0 META CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $8.9 $8.25 $8.4 $577.50 $43.6K 2.1K 57

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Meta Platforms, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Meta Platforms's Current Market Status With a volume of 783,940, the price of META is up 1.04% at $582.82. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Meta Platforms

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $651.2.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $525. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $630. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $600. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $690. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $811.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

