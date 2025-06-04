Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Merck & Co

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Merck & Co. Our analysis of options history for Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) revealed 30 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 26% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $413,444, and 22 were calls, valued at $1,845,337.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $110.0 for Merck & Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Merck & Co's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Merck & Co's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $110.0, over the past month.

Merck & Co 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.5 $2.47 $2.5 $85.00 $159.2K 4.0K 1.0K MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.77 $2.72 $2.77 $80.00 $145.4K 3.9K 631 MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $12.15 $11.9 $12.15 $75.00 $143.3K 650 196 MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.86 $2.83 $2.86 $80.00 $143.0K 3.9K 1.6K MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $38.75 $38.6 $38.6 $40.00 $115.8K 0 60

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business, with treatments to prevent pediatric diseases as well as human papillomavirus, or HPV. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, just under half of the company's sales are generated in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Merck & Co, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Merck & Co

With a volume of 6,348,843, the price of MRK is up 1.92% at $78.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Expert Opinions on Merck & Co

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $84.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $84.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Merck & Co options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for MRK

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Citigroup Downgrades Buy Neutral Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Neutral Apr 2025 Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Buy

