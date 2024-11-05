Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in MercadoLibre

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MELI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 30 extraordinary options activities for MercadoLibre. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 16% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $340,414, and 22 are calls, amounting to $1,874,803.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1480.0 to $2300.0 for MercadoLibre over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MercadoLibre's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MercadoLibre's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $1480.0 to $2300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MercadoLibre Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $523.9 $506.0 $518.53 $2080.00 $518.5K 1 10 MELI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/08/24 $185.4 $173.5 $180.76 $1910.00 $216.1K 26 18 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $275.9 $261.1 $271.46 $2060.00 $135.7K 2 5 MELI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $123.7 $112.1 $118.2 $2000.00 $130.0K 19 1 MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $217.0 $209.5 $209.5 $2160.00 $104.7K 0 5

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions as of the end of 2023. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MercadoLibre, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

MercadoLibre's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 105,657, the price of MELI is up by 0.91%, reaching $2073.53. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for MercadoLibre

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $2640.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2480. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Redburn Atlantic lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $2800.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for MercadoLibre with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

