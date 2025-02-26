Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Marvell Tech

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRVL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Marvell Tech. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $442,215, and 6 are calls, amounting to $360,614.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $150.0 for Marvell Tech during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marvell Tech's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marvell Tech's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $14.6 $14.0 $14.6 $110.00 $255.5K 523 175 MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $9.45 $8.7 $8.7 $150.00 $149.6K 20 172 MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $2.74 $2.69 $2.69 $95.00 $122.3K 1.2K 565 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $4.3 $4.15 $4.25 $103.00 $63.7K 18 0 MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $4.2 $3.6 $3.71 $105.00 $63.0K 486 170

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Marvell Tech, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Marvell Tech Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 455,142, the price of MRVL is up by 3.49%, reaching $96.25. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now. Expert Opinions on Marvell Tech

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $113.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $113.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

