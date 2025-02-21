Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Marriott International

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in MAR usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 12 options transactions for Marriott International. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 58% being bullish and 33% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 11 are puts, valued at $419,665, and there was a single call, worth $32,055.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $250.0 and $340.0 for Marriott International, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marriott International's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marriott International's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $340.0 in the last 30 days.

Marriott International Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MAR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $4.2 $3.2 $3.85 $280.00 $71.2K 561 365 MAR PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $6.2 $5.4 $5.4 $277.50 $43.7K 18 105 MAR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.4 $10.7 $10.94 $250.00 $43.6K 383 40 MAR PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $6.1 $4.7 $5.8 $277.50 $40.6K 18 313 MAR PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $6.3 $5.8 $5.8 $277.50 $37.7K 18 442

About Marriott International

Marriott operates 1.7 million rooms across roughly 30 brands. At the end of 2024, luxury represented roughly 10% of total rooms, premium was 43%, select service was 45%, midscale was 1%, and other was 1%. Marriott, Courtyard, and Sheraton are the largest brands, while Autograph, Tribute, Moxy, Aloft, and Element are newer lifestyle brands. Managed and franchised represented 98% of total rooms as of Dec. 31, 2024. North America makes up 62% of total rooms. Managed, franchise, and incentive fees represent the vast majority of revenue and profitability for the company.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Marriott International, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Marriott International Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 995,181, with MAR's price down by -0.06%, positioned at $287.04. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 68 days. What The Experts Say On Marriott International

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $300.2.

* In a positive move, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $330. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Marriott International, targeting a price of $285. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Marriott International, maintaining a target price of $277. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Marriott International, maintaining a target price of $301. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Marriott International, targeting a price of $308.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

