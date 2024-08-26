Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Marathon Digital Holdings

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MARA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 31 extraordinary options activities for Marathon Digital Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 64% leaning bullish and 32% bearish. Among these notable options, 15 are puts, totaling $549,100, and 16 are calls, amounting to $626,777.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $38.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Marathon Digital Holdings stands at 4873.94, with a total volume reaching 37,114.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Marathon Digital Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $38.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.7 $4.7 $4.7 $15.00 $117.5K 499 0 MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $19.9 $19.5 $19.5 $38.00 $103.3K 0 0 MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $1.71 $1.67 $1.67 $20.00 $66.8K 5.4K 553 MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.83 $1.79 $1.82 $20.00 $61.3K 4.0K 737 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.45 $3.35 $3.4 $18.00 $44.8K 506 367

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company currently operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment. The Crypto-currency Machines are located in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Marathon Digital Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Marathon Digital Holdings's Current Market Status With a volume of 24,666,952, the price of MARA is down -0.21% at $18.65. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days. Expert Opinions on Marathon Digital Holdings

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $12.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Marathon Digital Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $12.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

