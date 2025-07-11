Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in MARA Holdings

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MARA Holdings.

Looking at options history for MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $95,489 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $421,940.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $6.0 to $25.0 for MARA Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MARA Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MARA Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $6.0 to $25.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MARA Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/11/25 $0.39 $0.38 $0.38 $19.00 $72.6K 42.1K 4.6K MARA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $6.1 $6.05 $6.05 $17.00 $60.5K 2.4K 102 MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.74 $1.72 $1.74 $18.00 $54.4K 1.8K 2.0K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $0.94 $0.88 $0.96 $23.00 $47.9K 3.0K 20 MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.25 $3.15 $3.18 $17.00 $45.7K 5.0K 37

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value. The company also offers technology solutions to optimize data center operations, including next-generation liquid immersion cooling and firmware for bitcoin miners. It is focused on computing for, acquiring, and holding digital assets as a long-term investment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MARA Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

MARA Holdings's Current Market Status

With a volume of 9,471,531, the price of MARA is up 1.63% at $19.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About MARA Holdings

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $19.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on MARA Holdings, maintaining a target price of $19.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for MARA

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

