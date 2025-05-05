Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in MARA Holdings

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on MARA Holdings.

Looking at options history for MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $226,680 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $546,170.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $6.0 to $30.0 for MARA Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MARA Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MARA Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $6.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

MARA Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $1.9 $1.65 $1.9 $12.00 $190.0K 227 2.0K MARA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $17.35 $17.05 $17.2 $30.00 $172.0K 3.6K 100 MARA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $4.05 $3.85 $3.94 $14.00 $59.1K 227 255 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $0.54 $0.52 $0.54 $13.50 $53.9K 3.3K 1.3K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.2 $1.14 $1.15 $15.00 $45.9K 46.7K 710

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value. The company also offers technology solutions to optimize data center operations, including next-generation liquid immersion cooling and firmware for bitcoin miners. It is focused on computing for, acquiring, and holding digital assets as a long-term investment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MARA Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

MARA Holdings's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 8,060,444, with MARA's price down by -8.11%, positioned at $13.3.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 3 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for MARA Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $28.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $28.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for MARA Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for MARA

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for MARA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.