Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Lumen Technologies

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LUMN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Lumen Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,455,433, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $346,079.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $0.5 to $10.0 for Lumen Technologies over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lumen Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lumen Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $0.5 to $10.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lumen Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUMN PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $1.29 $0.95 $1.19 $4.00 $1.1M 5.3K 10.0K LUMN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.69 $0.68 $0.69 $6.00 $73.4K 7.8K 1.6K LUMN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.92 $0.9 $0.9 $8.00 $70.0K 66 778 LUMN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.0 $6.95 $7.0 $0.50 $70.0K 744 100 LUMN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.96 $0.93 $0.93 $9.00 $60.4K 1.2K 767

About Lumen Technologies

With 450,000 route miles of fiber, Lumen Technologies is one of the United States' largest telecommunications carriers serving global enterprises. Its merger with Level 3 in 2017 and divestiture of much of its incumbent local exchange carrier, or ILEC, business in 2022 has shifted the company's operations away from its legacy consumer business and toward enterprises (now about 75% of revenue). Lumen offers businesses a full menu of communications services, providing colocation and data center services, data transportation, and end-user phone and internet service. On the consumer side, Lumen provides broadband and phone service across 37 states, where it has 4.5 million broadband customers.

Current Position of Lumen Technologies With a volume of 13,967,561, the price of LUMN is down -0.41% at $7.25. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lumen Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

