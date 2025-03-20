Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Lululemon Athletica

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lululemon Athletica.

Looking at options history for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) we detected 29 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $2,034,436 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $2,707,191.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $292.5 and $530.0 for Lululemon Athletica, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lululemon Athletica's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lululemon Athletica's whale activity within a strike price range from $292.5 to $530.0 in the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $57.6 $56.75 $56.75 $350.00 $1.4M 593 250 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $16.95 $16.3 $16.9 $340.00 $846.6K 245 1.6K LULU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $16.5 $16.25 $16.3 $340.00 $736.3K 245 820 LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $16.8 $16.55 $16.75 $340.00 $304.1K 245 1.1K LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $16.6 $16.15 $16.58 $340.00 $212.2K 245 160

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lululemon Athletica, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Lululemon Athletica's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 750,790, the LULU's price is down by -0.46%, now at $328.04. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days. Expert Opinions on Lululemon Athletica

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $395.33.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $411. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $330. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $445.

