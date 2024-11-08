Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Lululemon Athletica

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lululemon Athletica.

Looking at options history for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $480,245 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $273,960.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $270.0 to $360.0 for Lululemon Athletica during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lululemon Athletica stands at 827.88, with a total volume reaching 1,425.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lululemon Athletica, situated within the strike price corridor from $270.0 to $360.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $44.5 $42.0 $44.5 $270.00 $222.5K 587 50 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/29/24 $21.5 $20.6 $21.5 $330.00 $126.8K 64 60 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $18.65 $18.5 $18.5 $290.00 $55.5K 1.6K 296 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.35 $4.85 $4.9 $270.00 $49.4K 785 108 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $18.7 $17.55 $18.7 $290.00 $43.0K 1.6K 83

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lululemon Athletica, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Lululemon Athletica Trading volume stands at 249,671, with LULU's price up by 1.61%, positioned at $318.19. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 27 days. Expert Opinions on Lululemon Athletica

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $370.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $360. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $380.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lululemon Athletica options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.