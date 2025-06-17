Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Lowe's Companies

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LOW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Lowe's Companies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $205,500, and 6 are calls, amounting to $617,738.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $180.0 to $250.0 for Lowe's Companies during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lowe's Companies stands at 431.43, with a total volume reaching 1,320.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lowe's Companies, situated within the strike price corridor from $180.0 to $250.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lowe's Companies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $7.7 $7.4 $7.43 $250.00 $372.1K 89 502 LOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.1 $5.75 $5.75 $200.00 $172.5K 986 312 LOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $24.15 $24.1 $24.1 $210.00 $110.6K 12 46 LOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.5 $5.3 $5.44 $230.00 $39.1K 376 136 LOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.3 $8.25 $8.3 $240.00 $38.1K 548 4

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating 1,750 stores in the United States, after the 2023 divestiture of its Canadian locations (RONA, Lowe's Canada, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber). The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling, with maintenance and repair accounting for two thirds of products sold. Lowe's primarily targets retail do-it-yourself (around 70% of sales) and do-it-for-me customers, but has expanded its commercial and professional business clients to 30% from less than 20% in the past six years. We estimate Lowe's captures a high-single-digit share of the domestic home improvement market, based on US Census data and management's market size estimates.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lowe's Companies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Lowe's Companies

With a volume of 1,307,647, the price of LOW is down -2.22% at $211.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Lowe's Companies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $267.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $285. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on Lowe's Companies, maintaining a target price of $242. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on Lowe's Companies with a target price of $250. * An analyst from Mizuho downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $280. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $280.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lowe's Companies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for LOW

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Mizuho Reiterates Outperform Outperform May 2025 Stifel Maintains Hold Hold May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for LOW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.