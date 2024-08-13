Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Las Vegas Sands

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Las Vegas Sands.

Looking at options history for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $536,153 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $108,821.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.0 to $60.0 for Las Vegas Sands over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Las Vegas Sands's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Las Vegas Sands's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $37.0 to $60.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Las Vegas Sands 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.35 $7.25 $7.35 $45.00 $177.8K 39 242 LVS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.5 $8.45 $8.45 $47.00 $84.4K 2.2K 0 LVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.2 $4.1 $4.2 $42.50 $76.4K 1.9K 182 LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.63 $2.62 $2.62 $42.00 $57.3K 1.4K 345 LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.35 $7.2 $7.35 $38.00 $51.4K 387 0

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore toward the end of 2028. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and VICI in 2022. With the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Las Vegas Sands, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Las Vegas Sands's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,128,872, the price of LVS is up by 2.69%, reaching $39.48. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Las Vegas Sands

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $53.8.

An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Las Vegas Sands, which currently sits at a price target of $51. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Las Vegas Sands, targeting a price of $55. An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Outperform rating on Las Vegas Sands, maintaining a target price of $56. An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Las Vegas Sands, maintaining a target price of $55. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Las Vegas Sands, targeting a price of $52.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Las Vegas Sands with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

