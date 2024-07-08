Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Lam Research

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Lam Research. Our analysis of options history for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 54% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $294,058, and 19 were calls, valued at $837,357.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $760.0 to $1180.0 for Lam Research during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lam Research's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lam Research's whale trades within a strike price range from $760.0 to $1180.0 in the last 30 days.

Lam Research Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $108.0 $107.3 $108.0 $1100.00 $216.0K 208 0 LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $352.55 $345.55 $350.0 $760.00 $175.0K 100 0 LRCX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $96.5 $90.15 $92.83 $1040.00 $64.9K 177 0 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $18.55 $17.9 $17.9 $1100.00 $53.7K 158 134 LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $18.7 $17.45 $17.4 $1015.00 $52.2K 1 0

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segments of deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear cut second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lam Research, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Lam Research Currently trading with a volume of 274,583, the LRCX's price is up by 1.25%, now at $1101.39. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Lam Research

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1212.5.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Lam Research, targeting a price of $1100. An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on Lam Research, maintaining a target price of $1325.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lam Research with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.