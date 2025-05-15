Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in KLA

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on KLA. Our analysis of options history for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 23% of traders were bullish, while 61% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $1,152,840, and 8 were calls, valued at $817,079.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $580.0 to $1040.0 for KLA over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in KLA's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to KLA's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $580.0 to $1040.0 over the preceding 30 days.

KLA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $66.3 $61.4 $64.1 $740.00 $961.5K 100 150 KLAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $221.7 $218.0 $221.7 $580.00 $221.7K 44 10 KLAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $225.0 $220.0 $220.0 $620.00 $220.0K 34 10 KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $166.1 $161.0 $161.0 $820.00 $177.1K 24 0 KLAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $28.1 $26.7 $28.1 $710.00 $84.3K 4 30

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with KLA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

KLA's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 578,618, with KLAC's price down by -0.96%, positioned at $797.27.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 69 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for KLA

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $779.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Neutral rating for KLA, targeting a price of $800. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $740. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on KLA, maintaining a target price of $868. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on KLA with a target price of $590. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on KLA, maintaining a target price of $900.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for KLA with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for KLAC

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for KLAC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.