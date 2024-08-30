Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Kenvue

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KVUE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Kenvue.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $41,168, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $222,236.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $23.0 for Kenvue during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Kenvue's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Kenvue's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $23.0 in the last 30 days.

Kenvue Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KVUE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.31 $0.28 $0.31 $20.00 $41.1K 2.6K 1.3K KVUE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.52 $0.48 $0.51 $23.00 $34.9K 23.9K 4.4K KVUE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.51 $0.44 $0.5 $23.00 $34.9K 23.9K 3.0K KVUE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.8 $3.7 $3.7 $20.00 $34.4K 1.1K 95 KVUE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.51 $0.44 $0.51 $23.00 $32.6K 23.9K 3.6K

About Kenvue

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by sales, generating $15 billion in annual revenue. Formerly known as Johnson & Johnson's consumer segment, Kenvue spun off and went public in May 2023. It operates in a variety of silos within consumer health, such as cough, cold and allergy care, pain management, face and body care, and oral care, as well as women's health. Its portfolio includes a wide array of some of the most well-known brands in the space, including Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson's, Aveeno, and Neutrogena. Despite playing in a fragmented industry with intense competition and ever-changing consumer preferences, many of Kenvue's brands are the global leader in their respective segment thanks to their strong brand power.

Where Is Kenvue Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 3,867,982, the KVUE's price is up by 0.18%, now at $21.79. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Kenvue

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $23.5.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Kenvue, which currently sits at a price target of $24. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Kenvue with a target price of $24. An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $24. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Kenvue, targeting a price of $22.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

