Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Joby Aviation

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Joby Aviation. Our analysis of options history for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 80% of traders were bullish, while 13% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $263,540, and 7 were calls, valued at $360,161.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $4.0 to $12.0 for Joby Aviation over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Joby Aviation's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Joby Aviation's significant trades, within a strike price range of $4.0 to $12.0, over the past month.

Joby Aviation Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JOBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.5 $1.45 $1.5 $4.00 $75.0K 1.5K 1.0K JOBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.5 $1.45 $1.5 $4.00 $75.0K 1.5K 518 JOBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.65 $0.6 $0.65 $5.50 $65.1K 12.0K 2.1K JOBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.05 $0.95 $0.96 $6.00 $48.0K 1.7K 514 JOBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.65 $0.6 $0.65 $5.50 $45.5K 12.0K 1.1K

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Inc is a transportation company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Joby Aviation, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Joby Aviation's Current Market Status With a volume of 73,682,452, the price of JOBY is down -15.4% at $5.11. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days. What The Experts Say On Joby Aviation

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $9.833333333333334.

