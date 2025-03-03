Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in JD.com

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 32 extraordinary options activities for JD.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 56% leaning bullish and 34% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $658,455, and 25 are calls, amounting to $1,633,339.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $70.0 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JD.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JD.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

JD.com Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.65 $3.55 $3.4 $39.00 $635.4K 8.9K 1.8K JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $30.65 $29.5 $30.22 $70.00 $302.2K 0 100 JD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $3.65 $3.55 $3.6 $43.00 $180.0K 2.0K 500 JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.7 $13.65 $13.7 $30.00 $134.2K 3.4K 110 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.44 $1.38 $1.39 $47.00 $69.5K 855 500

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

In light of the recent options history for JD.com, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 6,953,603, the JD's price is down by -2.71%, now at $40.77. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 3 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for JD.com

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $55.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest JD.com options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

