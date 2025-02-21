Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in JD.com

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) we detected 73 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 32% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,107,602 and 59, calls, for a total amount of $5,188,616.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $70.0 for JD.com over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for JD.com's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across JD.com's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $70.0, over the past month.

JD.com Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.26 $1.19 $1.19 $50.00 $595.0K 12.0K 6.5K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.08 $1.98 $2.08 $49.00 $592.8K 2.3K 2 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.7 $6.6 $6.64 $39.00 $340.6K 1.5K 519 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.0 $6.8 $6.99 $39.00 $324.3K 1.5K 1.0K JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $4.6 $4.55 $4.6 $44.00 $138.0K 1 101

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JD.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 14,109,556, the price of JD is up by 3.98%, reaching $42.83. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now.

