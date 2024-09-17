Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in JD.com

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) we detected 41 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $102,840 and 39, calls, for a total amount of $2,094,103.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $35.0 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in JD.com's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to JD.com's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $35.0 over the preceding 30 days.

JD.com Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.0 $1.95 $2.0 $25.00 $172.1K 19.0K 878 JD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $7.9 $7.75 $7.81 $20.00 $156.1K 14.2K 400 JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.7 $7.65 $7.7 $20.00 $139.3K 14.2K 1.3K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.8 $7.8 $7.8 $20.00 $117.0K 14.2K 550 JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.3 $1.95 $2.3 $25.00 $115.0K 19.0K 1.9K

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Present Market Standing of JD.com With a trading volume of 3,992,922, the price of JD is up by 3.4%, reaching $27.2. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now. What The Experts Say On JD.com

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $28.0.

An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $28.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for JD.com with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

