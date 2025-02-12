Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Intuitive Surgical

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ISRG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Intuitive Surgical.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $326,170, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $573,816.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $335.0 to $620.0 for Intuitive Surgical during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuitive Surgical's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuitive Surgical's whale activity within a strike price range from $335.0 to $620.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $173.5 $167.5 $170.2 $460.00 $238.2K 0 57 ISRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $43.5 $41.4 $42.0 $500.00 $210.0K 5 51 ISRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $98.7 $94.6 $98.8 $590.00 $98.7K 37 9 ISRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $24.5 $22.1 $23.8 $575.00 $95.2K 227 42 ISRG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $44.0 $43.0 $43.0 $500.00 $86.0K 5 91

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 9,500 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 5,500 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intuitive Surgical, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Intuitive Surgical's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 489,081, with ISRG's price down by -0.45%, positioned at $589.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 64 days. What The Experts Say On Intuitive Surgical

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $681.8.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $670. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $666. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $711. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $687. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Intuitive Surgical with a target price of $675.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

