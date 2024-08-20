Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Intuitive Surgical

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Intuitive Surgical. Our analysis of options history for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 20% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $391,200, and 5 were calls, valued at $156,976.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $400.0 to $490.0 for Intuitive Surgical over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuitive Surgical's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuitive Surgical's whale activity within a strike price range from $400.0 to $490.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $26.3 $25.2 $26.3 $440.00 $173.5K 11 66 ISRG PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $16.7 $16.4 $16.7 $485.00 $83.5K 54 75 ISRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $18.9 $18.7 $18.7 $485.00 $46.7K 54 150 ISRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $18.3 $17.5 $17.5 $485.00 $43.7K 54 25 ISRG PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $22.0 $21.4 $21.81 $480.00 $43.6K 67 20

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 8,600 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 5,000 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Intuitive Surgical, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Intuitive Surgical With a volume of 424,718, the price of ISRG is up 0.22% at $483.24. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Intuitive Surgical

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $510.0.

Showing optimism, an analyst from Redburn Atlantic upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $510. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Intuitive Surgical, targeting a price of $510.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intuitive Surgical with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

