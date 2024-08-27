Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in International Paper

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards International Paper (NYSE:IP), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in IP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for International Paper. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 11% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $3,952,280, and 2 are calls, amounting to $112,591.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $55.0 for International Paper during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in International Paper's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to International Paper's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $55.0 over the preceding 30 days.

International Paper 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.4 $7.1 $7.4 $52.50 $1.1M 1 1.5K IP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $10.9 $7.5 $8.9 $55.00 $890.0K 10 2.5K IP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.4 $8.8 $8.9 $55.00 $890.0K 10 1.0K IP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.9 $9.0 $9.0 $55.00 $450.0K 10 1.5K IP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.4 $7.1 $7.4 $52.50 $370.0K 1 2.0K

About International Paper

International Paper manufactures packaging products and cellulose fibers. It accounts for roughly one third of the North American corrugated packaging market. Though it has operations in Brazil, India, and China, more than three fourths of its sales come from North America. International Paper serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, consumer products, and manufacturing.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding International Paper, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is International Paper Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,617,792, the IP's price is up by 0.47%, now at $48.89. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 58 days. What Analysts Are Saying About International Paper

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $52.0.

In a positive move, an analyst from Argus Research has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $52.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for International Paper, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.