Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Intel

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $391,538 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $911,503.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $13.0 to $36.0 for Intel over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale trades within a strike price range from $13.0 to $36.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.75 $4.7 $4.7 $27.00 $133.9K 26.0K 299 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $11.15 $11.1 $11.15 $35.00 $133.8K 793 120 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $11.2 $11.15 $11.15 $35.00 $123.7K 793 240 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.03 $0.99 $1.03 $23.50 $103.1K 1.9K 1.0K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.46 $0.44 $0.46 $30.00 $91.9K 14.7K 2.1K

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Intel, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 38,872,475, with INTC's price up by 4.53%, positioned at $23.84. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 29 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Intel options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

