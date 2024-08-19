Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Intel

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INTC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 44 uncommon options trades for Intel.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 34% bullish and 59%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $3,203,006, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $943,198.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $55.0 for Intel over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Intel stands at 10340.81, with a total volume reaching 52,879.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Intel, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $55.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Intel 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $24.05 $24.0 $24.0 $45.00 $1.0M 301 420 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.1 $4.05 $4.05 $25.00 $622.0K 8.2K 2.4K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.05 $4.0 $4.05 $25.00 $387.5K 8.2K 960 INTC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $2.02 $2.0 $2.01 $21.00 $200.9K 3.1K 1.2K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.05 $4.0 $4.05 $25.00 $187.9K 8.2K 2.9K

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

In light of the recent options history for Intel, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Intel's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 37,890,007, the INTC's price is up by 2.13%, now at $21.32. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 66 days. Expert Opinions on Intel

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $24.8.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Intel, maintaining a target price of $25. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth MKM keeps a Neutral rating on Intel with a target price of $25. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Intel, maintaining a target price of $25. An analyst from Mizuho downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $22. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $27.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intel with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

