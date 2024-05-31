Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Insmed

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Insmed.

Looking at options history for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 7% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $285,050 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $102,215.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $57.5 for Insmed over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Insmed options trades today is 6957.8 with a total volume of 1,141.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Insmed's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $57.5 over the last 30 days.

Insmed Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INSM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $11.4 $8.2 $10.0 $55.00 $50.0K 2.0K 275 INSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $15.9 $15.9 $15.9 $40.00 $41.3K 7.6K 31 INSM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $14.0 $14.0 $14.0 $45.00 $35.0K 25.0K 26 INSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $7.0 $6.6 $7.0 $57.50 $34.3K 1 134 INSM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $11.0 $9.7 $10.35 $55.00 $25.8K 90 25

About Insmed

Insmed Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. The company's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), approved in the US for the treatment of Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. The company's earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes Brensocatib, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases; and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

In light of the recent options history for Insmed, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Insmed With a volume of 1,294,319, the price of INSM is down -2.81% at $55.38. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Insmed

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $57.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Insmed, targeting a price of $40. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Insmed, maintaining a target price of $63. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Insmed, targeting a price of $55. An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $52. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Insmed, targeting a price of $77.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Insmed options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.