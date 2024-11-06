Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Humana

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Humana (NYSE:HUM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HUM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Humana.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,769,622, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $1,255,541.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $400.0 for Humana during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Humana's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Humana's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Humana Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.7 $13.4 $16.0 $275.00 $1.2M 22 841 HUM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $82.9 $75.0 $76.89 $250.00 $384.4K 92 53 HUM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $18.1 $15.0 $15.0 $270.00 $150.0K 396 220 HUM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.7 $6.2 $6.6 $400.00 $110.7K 758 168 HUM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $13.5 $12.5 $12.5 $270.00 $96.2K 396 311

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the us with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Humana, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Humana Currently trading with a volume of 800,538, the HUM's price is up by 1.69%, now at $259.87. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 78 days.

