Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Humana

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Humana. Our analysis of options history for Humana (NYSE:HUM) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $128,992, and 7 were calls, valued at $293,298.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $250.0 to $310.0 for Humana during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Humana stands at 93.0, with a total volume reaching 224.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Humana, situated within the strike price corridor from $250.0 to $310.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Humana 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $15.0 $14.1 $14.9 $272.50 $74.5K 5 51 HUM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $26.8 $26.7 $26.7 $250.00 $66.7K 183 20 HUM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $23.0 $21.8 $21.8 $310.00 $65.4K 62 45 HUM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/08/24 $16.1 $14.9 $15.55 $260.00 $62.2K 62 45 HUM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $8.6 $7.1 $7.73 $255.00 $35.5K 134 1

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the us with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Present Market Standing of Humana Currently trading with a volume of 376,521, the HUM's price is up by 0.95%, now at $263.05. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days. Expert Opinions on Humana

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $257.4.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Humana with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

