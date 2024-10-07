Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Humana

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Humana (NYSE:HUM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HUM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 55 extraordinary options activities for Humana. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 69% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 48 are puts, totaling $11,618,843, and 7 are calls, amounting to $406,084.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $360.0 for Humana, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Humana's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Humana's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

Humana 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $36.5 $33.6 $36.2 $260.00 $7.3M 3.9K 3.6K HUM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $35.3 $32.3 $34.9 $260.00 $488.5K 3.9K 1.1K HUM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $32.5 $32.5 $32.5 $260.00 $385.8K 3.9K 265 HUM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $36.2 $33.4 $36.2 $260.00 $362.0K 3.9K 1.4K HUM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $34.4 $34.3 $34.3 $260.00 $343.0K 3.9K 848

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the US with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Humana, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Humana's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 741,258, the HUM's price is down by -3.84%, now at $230.82. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 23 days. Expert Opinions on Humana

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $284.4.

* An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Humana, which currently sits at a price target of $250. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Humana, which currently sits at a price target of $280. * An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $247. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $395. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Humana, maintaining a target price of $250.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Humana options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

