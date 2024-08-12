Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Humacyte

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Humacyte.

Looking at options history for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $131,821 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $520,230.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $7.5 for Humacyte over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Humacyte's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Humacyte's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $7.5 in the last 30 days.

Humacyte Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUMA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.3 $2.95 $3.3 $5.00 $204.6K 3.3K 631 HUMA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.0 $2.65 $2.75 $5.00 $192.5K 3.7K 702 HUMA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.8 $0.2 $0.3 $5.00 $93.8K 3.3K 3.1K HUMA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.1 $0.95 $0.95 $7.50 $38.0K 3.0K 1.1K HUMA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.0 $3.0 $3.3 $5.00 $36.6K 3.3K 742

About Humacyte

Humacyte Inc is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and organs designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. It develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries, and chronic conditions.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Humacyte, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Humacyte's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 5,875,604, the HUMA's price is down by -15.99%, now at $6.64. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days. What The Experts Say On Humacyte

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $13.0.

An analyst from BTIG persists with their Buy rating on Humacyte, maintaining a target price of $11. In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $15.

