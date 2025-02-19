Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Honeywell Intl

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Honeywell Intl. Our analysis of options history for Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $194,900, and 8 were calls, valued at $266,989.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $165.0 to $212.5 for Honeywell Intl over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Honeywell Intl's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Honeywell Intl's significant trades, within a strike price range of $165.0 to $212.5, over the past month.

Honeywell Intl Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.4 $1.25 $1.4 $200.00 $128.1K 4.1K 128 HON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.7 $16.6 $16.7 $210.00 $66.8K 1.5K 40 HON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.6 $11.5 $11.5 $210.00 $41.4K 895 1 HON CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $5.4 $5.2 $5.25 $210.00 $37.8K 1.8K 448 HON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.8 $2.95 $3.8 $210.00 $34.9K 1.8K 1

About Honeywell Intl

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Other inventions by Honeywell include biodegradable detergent and autopilot. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace technologies (37% of 2023 company revenue), industrial automation (29%), energy and sustainability solutions (17%), and building automation (17%). Recently, Honeywell has made several portfolio changes to focus on fewer end markets and align with a set of secular growth trends. The firm is working diligently to expand its installed base, deriving around 30% of its revenue from recurring aftermarket services.

Honeywell Intl's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,698,031, the price of HON is up 1.21% at $210.56. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Honeywell Intl

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $236.8.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Honeywell Intl options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

