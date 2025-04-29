Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Home Depot

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Home Depot.

Looking at options history for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $617,941 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $267,425.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $352.5 to $410.0 for Home Depot over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Home Depot options trades today is 430.0 with a total volume of 1,167.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Home Depot's big money trades within a strike price range of $352.5 to $410.0 over the last 30 days.

Home Depot Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $21.75 $21.1 $21.3 $370.00 $168.5K 1.1K 468 HD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $21.55 $21.2 $21.47 $370.00 $140.2K 1.1K 235 HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $21.45 $21.05 $21.45 $370.00 $124.4K 1.1K 60 HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $21.6 $21.1 $21.51 $370.00 $118.9K 1.1K 115 HD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $12.5 $12.0 $12.06 $365.00 $105.7K 246 88

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and the 2024 tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool and landscaping projects.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Home Depot, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Home Depot Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 721,137, the price of HD is up 0.51% at $358.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Home Depot

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $391.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Home Depot, maintaining a target price of $391.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Home Depot, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for HD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for HD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.