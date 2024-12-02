Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Home Depot

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Home Depot.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $64,820, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $1,265,002.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $300.0 to $520.0 for Home Depot during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Home Depot stands at 336.73, with a total volume reaching 525.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Home Depot, situated within the strike price corridor from $300.0 to $520.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Home Depot 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $128.35 $126.05 $127.3 $300.00 $379.1K 100 28 HD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/06/24 $128.35 $126.05 $127.33 $300.00 $267.3K 100 72 HD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/06/24 $128.35 $126.05 $127.32 $300.00 $165.5K 100 85 HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $128.35 $126.05 $126.05 $300.00 $126.0K 100 100 HD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $123.55 $121.35 $122.26 $320.00 $110.0K 74 9

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and the recent tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool and landscaping projects.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Home Depot, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Home Depot Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 870,976, with HD's price down by -0.47%, positioned at $427.13. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 78 days. What The Experts Say On Home Depot

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $439.8.

