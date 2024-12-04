Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in On Holding

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards On Holding (NYSE:ONON), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ONON usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for On Holding. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 70% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $186,154, and 8 are calls, amounting to $545,048.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $70.0 for On Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for On Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of On Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

On Holding Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ONON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.25 $4.2 $4.25 $65.00 $141.1K 868 532 ONON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $21.7 $20.0 $21.7 $50.00 $130.2K 84 62 ONON PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.7 $7.65 $7.65 $62.50 $102.5K 88 140 ONON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.9 $3.8 $3.8 $62.50 $83.6K 42 231 ONON CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.5 $5.4 $5.4 $62.50 $75.0K 347 140

About On Holding

On Holding AG is a premium performance sports brand rooted in technology, design, and impact. Its shoes, apparel, and accessories products are designed predominantly for athletic use, casual, or leisure purposes. It does not manufacture the products or the raw materials and relies instead on third-party suppliers and contract manufacturers. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas and rest from Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific region.

On Holding's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,644,180, the ONON's price is down by -0.6%, now at $59.18. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 97 days. What The Experts Say On On Holding

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $58.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on On Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $53. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on On Holding with a target price of $60. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on On Holding, maintaining a target price of $62. * An analyst from BTIG upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $64. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for On Holding, targeting a price of $53.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for On Holding, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.