Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Hims & Hers Health

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HIMS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Hims & Hers Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $130,458, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $614,179.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $38.0 for Hims & Hers Health, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Hims & Hers Health stands at 1407.4, with a total volume reaching 7,023.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Hims & Hers Health, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $38.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $10.7 $10.4 $10.57 $25.00 $95.1K 2.4K 92 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.45 $2.45 $2.45 $30.00 $88.6K 1.2K 966 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.6 $8.5 $8.6 $30.00 $86.0K 3.5K 366 HIMS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $13.9 $13.7 $13.7 $38.00 $57.5K 0 43 HIMS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $9.9 $7.0 $8.5 $30.00 $51.0K 3.5K 60

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Hims & Hers Health, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Hims & Hers Health Trading volume stands at 6,988,157, with HIMS's price down by -4.07%, positioned at $26.75. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 104 days. What The Experts Say On Hims & Hers Health

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $24.8.

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health, which currently sits at a price target of $25. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $21. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health, which currently sits at a price target of $23. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health, which currently sits at a price target of $28. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Hold rating for Hims & Hers Health, targeting a price of $27.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Hims & Hers Health options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

