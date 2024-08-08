Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Hims & Hers Health

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HIMS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Hims & Hers Health. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $210,148, and 9 are calls, amounting to $342,303.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $25.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Hims & Hers Health's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Hims & Hers Health's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $25.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $0.3 $0.25 $0.3 $14.00 $103.3K 550 3.6K HIMS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.4 $1.3 $1.31 $16.00 $66.3K 1.5K 699 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.05 $0.95 $1.0 $25.00 $63.5K 6.5K 1.8K HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.6 $8.5 $8.5 $10.00 $50.1K 1.5K 68 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.6 $6.3 $6.5 $10.00 $50.0K 5.3K 10

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Hims & Hers Health, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Hims & Hers Health With a volume of 12,702,036, the price of HIMS is up 0.22% at $16.07. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 88 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Hims & Hers Health

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $21.4.

An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health, which currently sits at a price target of $25. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Hims & Hers Health, targeting a price of $18. An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $18. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Hold rating for Hims & Hers Health, targeting a price of $23. An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Hims & Hers Health, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

