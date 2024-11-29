Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Hewlett Packard

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Hewlett Packard.

Looking at options history for Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $61,806 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $470,807.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $18.0 to $22.0 for Hewlett Packard during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Hewlett Packard's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Hewlett Packard's significant trades, within a strike price range of $18.0 to $22.0, over the past month.

Hewlett Packard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HPE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $3.4 $3.2 $3.3 $18.00 $132.0K 1.7K 400 HPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.1 $4.8 $5.04 $20.00 $94.7K 135 200 HPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.95 $0.85 $0.95 $21.50 $70.8K 250 3.0K HPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.95 $0.85 $0.95 $21.50 $49.6K 250 2.4K HPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.95 $0.9 $0.95 $21.50 $33.4K 250 990

About Hewlett Packard

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure. It uses a primarily outsourced manufacturing model and employs 60,000 people worldwide.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Hewlett Packard, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Hewlett Packard Trading volume stands at 1,788,029, with HPE's price up by 2.0%, positioned at $21.21. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 6 days. Expert Opinions on Hewlett Packard

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $26.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Hewlett Packard, maintaining a target price of $23. * In a positive move, an analyst from Raymond James has upgraded their rating to Strong Buy and adjusted the price target to $29.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

