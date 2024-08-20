Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Halliburton

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in HAL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Halliburton. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 53% bullish and 46% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $33,616, and 14 calls, totaling $1,949,905.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $32.0 to $36.0 for Halliburton over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Halliburton's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Halliburton's significant trades, within a strike price range of $32.0 to $36.0, over the past month.

Halliburton 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.23 $2.21 $2.23 $32.00 $323.6K 1.1K 5.2K HAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.24 $2.19 $2.24 $32.00 $223.0K 1.1K 1.4K HAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.92 $0.86 $0.86 $36.00 $221.7K 915 8.6K HAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.24 $2.19 $2.22 $32.00 $205.5K 1.1K 2.9K HAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.9 $0.87 $0.86 $36.00 $173.5K 915 6.3K

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the three largest oilfield service firms in the world, offering superior expertise in a number of business lines, including completion fluids, wireline services, cementing, and countless others. It's the largest pressure pumper in North America, and has been a leading innovator in hydraulic fracturing over the past two decades.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Halliburton, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Halliburton Standing Right Now? With a volume of 781,102, the price of HAL is down -0.53% at $31.68. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days. What The Experts Say On Halliburton

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $43.6.

An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Halliburton, maintaining a target price of $46. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Halliburton, targeting a price of $40. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Halliburton, targeting a price of $45. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Halliburton with a target price of $40. An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Halliburton, maintaining a target price of $47.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

