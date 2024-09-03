Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Goldman Sachs Gr

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Goldman Sachs Gr. Our analysis of options history for Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS) revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 11% of traders were bullish, while 73% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $385,289, and 17 were calls, valued at $1,557,125.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $530.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Goldman Sachs Gr options trades today is 399.71 with a total volume of 2,251.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Goldman Sachs Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $530.0 over the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $311.0 $305.8 $310.0 $200.00 $527.0K 2 17 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $167.0 $163.2 $163.2 $350.00 $163.2K 1.1K 10 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $19.05 $18.85 $18.85 $500.00 $103.6K 1.9K 64 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $63.95 $63.5 $63.5 $530.00 $101.6K 31 19 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $19.0 $18.65 $18.65 $500.00 $93.2K 1.9K 114

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Goldman Sachs Gr, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Goldman Sachs Gr's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 864,171, the GS's price is down by -3.89%, now at $490.39. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 42 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

