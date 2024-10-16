Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in GE Vernova

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on GE Vernova. Our analysis of options history for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $384,280, and 11 were calls, valued at $704,301.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $400.0 for GE Vernova over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GE Vernova's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GE Vernova's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

GE Vernova Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $126.0 $123.0 $124.55 $150.00 $224.1K 129 18 GEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $8.3 $8.1 $8.2 $265.00 $170.5K 30 208 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $116.1 $112.0 $114.59 $180.00 $114.5K 50 11 GEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $127.2 $125.7 $127.2 $400.00 $114.4K 0 10 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $32.4 $29.5 $32.4 $350.00 $61.5K 0 19

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Having examined the options trading patterns of GE Vernova, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is GE Vernova Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 812,817, the price of GEV is up by 2.7%, reaching $273.55. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

