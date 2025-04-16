Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in GE Aerospace

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 26 extraordinary options activities for GE Aerospace. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 22 are puts, totaling $1,329,107, and 4 are calls, amounting to $189,801.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $210.0 for GE Aerospace during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in GE Aerospace's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to GE Aerospace's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $210.0 over the preceding 30 days.

GE Aerospace Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $19.9 $19.8 $19.8 $200.00 $108.9K 1.0K 367 GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $20.75 $19.6 $19.6 $200.00 $107.8K 1.0K 312 GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $17.0 $16.6 $16.6 $195.00 $99.6K 798 119 GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.5 $5.35 $5.5 $200.00 $90.7K 3.7K 223 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $16.5 $15.8 $16.45 $195.00 $90.6K 798 55

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing large aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000 until GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

Current Position of GE Aerospace

Trading volume stands at 2,199,207, with GE's price down by -1.54%, positioned at $182.81.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 6 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About GE Aerospace

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $214.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for GE Aerospace, targeting a price of $212. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for GE Aerospace, targeting a price of $227. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for GE Aerospace, targeting a price of $203.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for GE Aerospace, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for GE

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

