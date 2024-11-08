Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in GE Aero

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on GE Aero. Our analysis of options history for GE Aero (NYSE:GE) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 8% of traders were bullish, while 83% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $110,383, and 10 were calls, valued at $992,902.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $185.0 to $200.0 for GE Aero during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for GE Aero options trades today is 2108.0 with a total volume of 4,453.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for GE Aero's big money trades within a strike price range of $185.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

GE Aero Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.7 $11.45 $11.45 $190.00 $458.0K 2.7K 402 GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.8 $5.8 $5.8 $185.00 $116.0K 5.7K 256 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.2 $6.15 $6.15 $185.00 $89.1K 5.7K 546 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $19.5 $19.45 $19.5 $200.00 $78.0K 216 40 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $12.25 $12.05 $12.35 $200.00 $73.9K 1.7K 61

About GE Aero

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing large aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000. GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

Having examined the options trading patterns of GE Aero, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of GE Aero Currently trading with a volume of 1,935,870, the GE's price is up by 0.36%, now at $179.49. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 74 days. What Analysts Are Saying About GE Aero

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $214.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for GE Aero, targeting a price of $230. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on GE Aero, which currently sits at a price target of $216. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on GE Aero, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on GE Aero, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for GE Aero, targeting a price of $225.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GE Aero options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

