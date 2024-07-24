Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in GE Aero

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on GE Aero. Our analysis of options history for GE Aero (NYSE:GE) revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 19% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $382,228, and 18 were calls, valued at $2,130,337.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $185.0 for GE Aero during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GE Aero's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GE Aero's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

GE Aero 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $9.5 $9.4 $9.5 $160.00 $271.7K 6.0K 310 GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.35 $5.3 $5.35 $180.00 $267.5K 3.8K 1.4K GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.5 $4.5 $4.5 $180.00 $225.4K 4.5K 566 GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.15 $5.05 $5.15 $180.00 $206.0K 3.8K 508 GE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $4.35 $3.9 $4.1 $180.00 $205.0K 4.5K 1.5K

About GE Aero

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing large aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000. GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

In light of the recent options history for GE Aero, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of GE Aero With a volume of 2,242,879, the price of GE is down -2.6% at $167.53. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days. Expert Opinions on GE Aero

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $199.5.

An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on GE Aero, maintaining a target price of $209. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for GE Aero, targeting a price of $190.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for GE Aero with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

