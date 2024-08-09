Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Freeport-McMoRan

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Freeport-McMoRan.

Looking at options history for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 14% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 85% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,061,118 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $150,291.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $37.0 and $60.0 for Freeport-McMoRan, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Freeport-McMoRan options trades today is 5568.11 with a total volume of 3,461.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Freeport-McMoRan's big money trades within a strike price range of $37.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.1 $15.95 $16.1 $55.00 $296.2K 1.9K 186 FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $19.2 $19.1 $19.2 $60.00 $149.7K 2.7K 95 FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.0 $15.85 $16.0 $55.00 $129.6K 1.9K 257 FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $19.2 $19.15 $19.2 $60.00 $122.8K 2.7K 159 FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.0 $15.85 $16.0 $55.00 $110.4K 1.9K 256

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is an international mining company. It has organized its mining operations into four primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining and Molybdenum mines. Its reportable segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde and Grasberg (Indonesia mining) copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining. It derives key revenue from the sale of Copper.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Freeport-McMoRan, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Freeport-McMoRan Currently trading with a volume of 4,608,739, the FCX's price is up by 1.8%, now at $41.78. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days. What The Experts Say On Freeport-McMoRan

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $57.0.

An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $60. An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $58. An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $53.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

