Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Ford Motor

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with F, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Ford Motor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $282,181, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $334,559.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.82 to $14.17 for Ford Motor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ford Motor options trades today is 8067.29 with a total volume of 13,112.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ford Motor's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.82 to $14.17 over the last 30 days.

Ford Motor 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $0.44 $0.43 $0.43 $10.50 $138.6K 11.4K 6.2K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.7 $14.17 $111.0K 17.5K 300 F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.7 $14.17 $102.8K 17.5K 1 F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.3 $7.82 $97.3K 3.7K 296 F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $0.2 $0.19 $0.19 $11.00 $42.4K 6.1K 4.9K

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 11% share in the U.K., and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the U.S. made up about 66% of 2023 total company revenue. Ford has about 177,000 employees, including about 59,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Ford Motor, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Ford Motor With a volume of 22,845,403, the price of F is up 2.29% at $10.92. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

