Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in UP Fintech Holding

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on UP Fintech Holding. Our analysis of options history for UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) revealed 42 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 59% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 39 were puts, with a value of $5,784,823, and 3 were calls, valued at $151,172.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.0 to $14.0 for UP Fintech Holding during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for UP Fintech Holding's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across UP Fintech Holding's significant trades, within a strike price range of $7.0 to $14.0, over the past month.

UP Fintech Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TIGR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.25 $3.2 $3.25 $10.00 $534.9K 938 1.6K TIGR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.46 $1.44 $1.46 $8.00 $416.2K 31.7K 21.5K TIGR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.46 $1.44 $1.46 $8.00 $407.1K 31.7K 24.6K TIGR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.55 $1.49 $1.54 $8.00 $327.5K 31.7K 6.3K TIGR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.46 $1.44 $1.46 $8.00 $292.2K 31.7K 20.2K

About UP Fintech Holding

UP Fintech Holding Ltd is an online brokerage firm focusing on Chinese investors. Its trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges of stocks and other derivatives. The company offers its customers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with UP Fintech Holding, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is UP Fintech Holding Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 3,302,927, with TIGR's price down by -3.82%, positioned at $8.32.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 62 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About UP Fintech Holding

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $9.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Citigroup upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $9.

Latest Ratings for TIGR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Citigroup Upgrades Sell Neutral Oct 2024 China Renaissance Upgrades Hold Buy Oct 2024 Citigroup Downgrades Buy Sell

