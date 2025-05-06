Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in FedEx

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on FedEx (NYSE:FDX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FDX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for FedEx.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $534,440, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $254,390.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $240.0 for FedEx over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of FedEx stands at 176.5, with a total volume reaching 521.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in FedEx, situated within the strike price corridor from $165.0 to $240.0, throughout the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $22.9 $20.9 $22.1 $200.00 $442.0K 32 200 FDX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $52.9 $52.15 $52.15 $165.00 $62.6K 101 12 FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $48.0 $47.55 $48.0 $170.00 $48.0K 29 54 FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $48.0 $47.05 $48.0 $170.00 $48.0K 29 27 FDX CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $48.3 $47.9 $47.9 $170.00 $47.9K 29 74

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended in May, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Where Is FedEx Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 301,243, the price of FDX is down by -1.19%, reaching $214.41.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 49 days from now.

What The Experts Say On FedEx

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $254.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for FedEx, targeting a price of $267. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on FedEx, maintaining a target price of $220. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for FedEx, targeting a price of $275.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for FedEx

Latest Ratings for FDX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

