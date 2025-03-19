Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in FedEx

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on FedEx (NYSE:FDX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FDX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for FedEx.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 23%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $411,690, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $540,669.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $280.0 for FedEx during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of FedEx stands at 553.53, with a total volume reaching 944.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in FedEx, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $280.0, throughout the last 30 days.

FedEx Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $48.45 $46.55 $47.5 $200.00 $166.2K 303 50 FDX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.65 $27.85 $27.9 $250.00 $139.5K 829 50 FDX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.65 $27.9 $27.55 $250.00 $137.7K 829 100 FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $47.5 $46.55 $47.5 $200.00 $71.2K 303 15 FDX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $52.4 $50.6 $51.37 $200.00 $51.3K 110 10

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended in May, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Having examined the options trading patterns of FedEx, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of FedEx Trading volume stands at 732,936, with FDX's price down by -0.06%, positioned at $245.66. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 1 days. Expert Opinions on FedEx

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $305.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $323. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on FedEx with a target price of $275. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on FedEx, maintaining a target price of $317. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Truist Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $305.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest FedEx options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.